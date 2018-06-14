Carlisle teenager missing for four months ‘may be living in Hastings’

Police in Cumbria are trying to locate a missing Carlisle teenager who they believe may be living in Hastings.

Joseph Charlott, aged 16, has been missing since February 21 this year.

He was described to police as being white, 5ft 4in, of slim build with short, dark brown hair.

He is known to have family connections to Hastings, according to police.

Anyone who has seen Joseph (pictured here) or who may have information concerning his whereabouts is asked to phone 101 and ask for Cumbria Constabulary.