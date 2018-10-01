Care team help Hastings resident Florence to stay at home and celebrate her 91st birthday

A home care team have helped Hastings resident Florence O’Neil celebrate her 91st birthday.

The team at Bluebird Care Rother and Hastings have supported Florence and her husband for many years.

Florence has had an incredibly exciting life which she has shared with many friends and family.

Born in the North of England, once Florence left home, she decided to move to Hastings, where she had many fond memories of childhood holidays.

Florence worked in a factory making army shirts and pyjamas during the last war. She then worked at Phillips for 25 years as a supervisor, looking after over 80 people, spanning across three departments.

Bluebird Care also cared for Florence’s husband, Joseph, in his later life. Joseph was in the navy during the war and played a part for his country during the Normandy D-Day landings receiving a Legion of Honour Medal.

Florence now requires assistance with household chores, making lunch and personal care, all of which Bluebird Care provides. This help has ensured that Florence can remain at home and continue life with her friends as she wants. The Bluebird Care team spend time with Florence, bring her meals and treat her to takeaways sometimes, which Florence loves.

Amy Hilton, of Bluebird Care said: “It is always a delight visiting Florence, she is such a warm and kind person and customers like her are the reason I love my job. Celebrating her birthday was a really enjoyable day.

