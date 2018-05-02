Car Boot at the Stables

Bargain hunters are invited to support a fundraising car boot sale at the Stables Theatre car park, The Bourne, Hastings this Bank Holiday weekend.

The annual spring event will be held on Sunday, May 6, 9-1pm, to raise funds for the Stables Trust Limited. So if you are planning a trip to Hastings Old Town on Sunday bag a bargain and help a local charitable cause. There are no pitches left for sellers. Entry is free for buyers but donations are invited to the Trust. Visit: http://stablestheatre.co.uk