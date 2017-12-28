Canine lovers would be barking mad not to help dog charity transform lives

Local dog sitters, Barking Mad, Hastings are asking fellow dog lovers to join them in helping to change lives.

The dog holiday specialists have officially partnered with Dogs for Good, a life transforming charity which creates partnerships between people living with disability and specially trained assistance dogs.

Lorna of Barking Mad, Hastings says they are proud to that Dogs for Good is Barking Mad’s chosen charity for 2018, adding. “Dogs for Good train assistance dogs to support adults and children with a wide range of disabilities and

children with autism, in order to enrich and improve lives.”

Cathryn Simpson, Corporate Partnerships Manager for Dogs for Good said: ‘We’re absolutely delighted to be working with Barking Mad in 2018, there’s obvious synergy between the two organisations in respect of the dogs but more importantly the ethos of both organisations is closely matched and this is important to ensure a successful partnership.”

Lorna says Barking Mad Hastings’s ultimate wish would be to raise enough money to fund the training of a Dogs for Good puppy and would appreciate local residents help. “Throughout 2018 we plan to hold fundraising events and would love to hear from you if you would like to get involved!!”

For further information call Lorna on 01424 400224 or email: Lorna.Martin@barkingmad.uk.co

Alternatively visit the website at: www.barkingmad.uk.com/franchisees/hastings/