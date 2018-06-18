Can you help find missing cat Beano

Beano the friendly ginger cat has been missing from the Old Town since Saturday afternoon and his owner Lyn is desperate to find the little fellow.

She said: “He was last seen in All Saints Street at around 5pm on Saturday. Beano is loving and very friendly and does tend to follow people.

“He is neutered and chipped and is wearing a yellow and black collar with a yellow disc which has our contact details.

“Please check sheds and outbuildings as he is very inquisitive. He will come to his name if called.

“He does have wander-lust and sometimes goes up as far as Clive Vale but gets lost.

“I am worried he has crossed busy London Road, which also means he could be in the Croft or West Hill area.”

If you see Beano please return him to his home at 9 Old Humphrey Avenue or put him in All Saints churchyard, or call Lyn on 01424 712574 or 07531 754231 (mobile) or 07958 706522 (mobile).