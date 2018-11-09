Campaigners’ concerns over major Fairlight development

Campaigners have voiced their objections to proposals for a major development in Fairlight, which could see the village population increase by more than 300 people.

East Fields Fairlight Action Group (EFFAG) said it believes the development would ‘unnecessarily and drastically change Fairlight for the worse’.

In an application to Rother District Council, developer Welbeck Strategic Land is seeking outline planning permission for a 150-home development on land to the south of Pett Level Road in Fairlight Cove. The application also includes plans for a doctors’ surgery, mini-supermarket and allotments.

Keith Jellicoe, for EFFAG, said: “Fairlight would lose the last visible currently farmed agricultural land with detrimental affects on wildlife and the natural environment, with the addition of 150 extra houses on an already overstretched infrastructure, particularly the ever-failing foul sewer system feeding into an already full treatment plant at Pett Level, with continuous flooding of Fairlight’s residential and public areas.

“An extra 400 villagers would obviously have to be accommodated but one wonders how and when employment and extra schooling would be needed with excess vehicle movements occurring.

“In all we believe this site is not suitable for development and believe the area could not cope with such, and as stated would drastically alter this contented countryside Fairlight village.”

He said the existing three rural access roads in the village were narrow, which caused constant traffic congestion and believed the proposed mini-supermarket would probably force the post office shop in Fairlight to close.

In a planning statement, a spokesman for the developer said: “The application will deliver a scheme in a sustainable location that has been well thought out and which addresses an identified need for affordable housing and smaller properties for older persons wishing to downsize.”

For further information and documents about the proposals, search for application reference RR/2018/2726/P at www.rother.gov.uk/article/7296/Search-applications.

