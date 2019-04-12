Campaign set up to protect Hastings church

A charity has launched a campaign in a bid to safeguard the future of a town centre church.

His Place took over the former Robertson Street United Reformed Church, opposite ESK, in November 2014 after it had been closed for two years.

Nicola Roper, project manager, said: “His Place is able to run the venue for community use and provide social activities and low-cost food in the café for the community to access, with the knowledge that the money made from its services is used to continue the work for our community.

“The future use of this building is now a concern as over the past four years the charity has failed to raise through grants the £500,000 needed to complete essential buildings works relating to windows and masonry.

“His Place has started a year’s fundraising to raise the money required to complete the work. The reason for the stone and window damage is not a result of neglect but environmental factors relating to the war years and then more modern issues such as the acid in the air from car fumes. Once the eroding stone is replaced the plan is for the masonry to be professionally cleaned by specialist stone masonry experts. The plan following these essential works is for the charity to cover the cost of a new boiler and upgrade of the two community kitchens, of which funding would come through the continued income made through its hire activities, Opus Theatre and café.”

The project will require volunteers to collate historical artefacts, social history and so on for a new book to be produced and sold to aid funding. Sponsorship of windows, brick and more will be offered.

Rev Chris Sears said: “We have tried the Lottery route and failed twice. By securing funding through public support and our fundraising activities we will secure the future of the building for the community of Hastings and surrounding areas. We are not a community that gives up. Our charity is small, our membership is 70 people, but our determination is that of an army. We thank the public for their continued use of the organisations and services that work from His Place and look forward to meeting new supporters in times to come.”

To pledge support email hisplaceheritage@gmail.com with the subject title Community Past Present and Future.

In other news:

Some of the major retail giants that have left Hastings over the past decade.

Actors come to Hastings and St Leonards to shoot upcoming film.

Hastings town centre road partially reopens after brick fall.