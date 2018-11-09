Camber Castle ‘saved’ by Historic England

Camber Castle was among 16 historic buildings and sites to have been saved in the South East of England in 2018.

The artillery castle and associated earthworks of the castle in Camber were built during the reign of Henry VIII and abondoned in the 1660s.

Since then, the castle has survived as a substantial ruin.

Unlike most of Henry VIII’s coastal forts, Camber was developed in several phases.

One of these is associated with an engineer called Stephan Von Haschenperg, and it was the condition of this part of the castle which caused it to be placed on Historic England’s ‘at risk’ register.

Conservation work undertaken involved consolidation of the Von Haschenperg phase, including stabilisation of loose fabric, re-pointing of open joints, replacement of eroded bricks and the pinning of cracked masonry.

As a result of this work the castle has been removed from the register.

The Heritage at Risk Register is Historic England’s tool for shining a light on the listed buildings and places in England that need most help

Alison McQuaid, acting Heritage at Risk principal for Historic England in the South East, said: “Over the past 20 years we have used the Heritage at Risk Register to highlight places in need of care and attention.

“We have dedicated time, expertise and money to bring cherished places back into use and we are proud to have played our part in saving them from neglect.

“Despite the successes, other places continue to fall into disrepair.

“They have been added to this year’s Register and we will focus our attention on them in the years ahead.”

Including Camber Castle, there were 16 historic buildings and sites which were saved in the South East in 2018.

These included the Parish Church of St Nicholas, West Thorney, in West Sussex, following repairs to the East gable and windows, Asthall Barrow, in Oxfordshire, after the clearing of trees and scrub and the Church of St George, in Ivychurch, in the Folkestone and Hythe district of Kent after repairs to the intricately carved west window using Kentish Ragstone.

As well as those saved, 18 historic buildings and sites have been newly identified as at risk in the South East region.

