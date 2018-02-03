Call for volunteers to help at show-stopping music festival

With Hastings Fat Tuesday music festival fast approaching, the team is inviting anyone who would like to be a part of the show-stopping event to volunteer.

Training and travel expenses will be provided, as well as professional guidance for those interested in working in the event or music industries. There are a range of opportunities available from February 9 to 13, including handing out flyers and programmes at events; front of house greeters; Umbrella Parade marshals; and event support at Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball (February 10), Unplugged Saturday (February 10), and the Fat Tuesday Tour (February 13).

Ideally volunteers will be over 18, but there are also roles for older teens. Hastings Fat Tuesday is looking for people who can commit to a schedule, love working with the public, and who are interested in music.

Anyone interested should contact John Knowles on 07813 035514 or by emailing fetchtheatre@gmail.com.

Hastings Fat Tuesday is the first major event of the year in Hastings’ cultural calendar, and launch event for the area-wide Music Month initiative. In 2017 the festival drew an audience of 11,000.

In 2018, festival partners include BBC Introducing and The Joe Strummer Foundation.

Hasting Fat Tuesday borrows heavily from the New Orleans take on Mardi Gras, combining the enjoyment of good music, a flair for dressing up and partying.

Now in its ninth year Hastings Fat Tuesday has a programme of 10 featured events, showcasing more than 154 acts across multiple venues in Hastings, including family activities, Umbrella Parade, Le Grand Mardi Gras Ball, and UnConvention, a day-long music industry event with diverse panellists. The climax is the Fat Tuesday Tour, with 24 emerging and established bands touring Hastings Old Town venues, performing three 20-minute sets each. See hastingsfattuesday.co.uk.