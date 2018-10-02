Buying a cocktail could help find a loving home for a black cat

Buying a cocktail this October could help to re-home a black cat.

October is National Black Cat Month and local bars will be selling Black Cat Cocktails to help raise funds for Bluebell Ridge Cat Rehoming Centre.

Bluebell Ridge resident Hettie is in need of a lovig home SUS-180424-094213001

The campaign is about raising awareness of the beautiful black cats in animal shelters that have to wait longer to be adopted due to the colour of their fur.

There are many superstitions associated with black cats which stops some people from adopting them.

The Black Cat cocktail, which contains cherry brandy, coke, cranberry juice and vodka, will be available to buy at The Drift In Café Bar in Queens Road, Tin Tins in Robertson Street and The Stag in All Saints Street from now until Wednesday October 31st.

All venues taking part will be giving a donation for each Black Cat cocktail sale to Bluebell Ridge who are owned and operated by the Sussex East and Hastings Branch of the RSPCA.

The Branch, based at Chowns Hill, is a separate charity within the national body and is entirely self-funded, which means that each year they have to raise over £150,000 to continue their vital work.

Nikki Hawes, Marketing Officer for Bluebell Ridge said, “There are many times when our black cats have been overlooked purely because of their colour.

“All cats deserve the chance of a better life and we are really grateful to all of the venues that are supporting our work.”

To find out more or to view the black cats looking for new homes at Bluebell Ridge, please visit: www.bluebellridge.org.uk.

See also Cat killer is a fox say police as they close the case.