Busy weekend for firefighters in Hastings and Rother

Firefighters from across 1066 Country responded to a number of incidents over the weekend.

At 7:10pm on Friday night (May 31), firefighters from The Ridge and Broad Oak attended a small fire in a derelict property on Farley Bank, Hastings. Crews extinguished the fire.

At 4:32am on Saturday morning (June 1), Hastings firefighters attended a fire in the open on Seven Acre Close, St Leonards. Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

At 1.22pm on Saturday, firefighters from Bexhill and Hastings attended a property on Sutherland Avenue, Bexhill, following reports of persons shut in a lift. Crews released two people.

At 1.50pm, crews from Battle and Bexhill attended a caravan fire on Victoria Road, Herstmonceux. Crews used one hose reel to extinguish the fire.

Firefighters from The Ridge attended a fire in the open on Waterside Close, Hastings, at around 2.10pm on Saturday. Crews used a flex pack to extinguish the fire.

READ MORE:

• Fire service called to five incidents in same Hastings road in 30 hours

• Investigators probe cause of fourth Hastings care home fire

At 8.22pm, firefighters from Bexhill were called to a road traffic collision on St Georges Road, Bexhill. One car had overturned, according to East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service. Crews released one casualty, who was then handed over to the care of the South East Coast Ambulance Service.

On Saturday evening, at around 8.55pm, firefighters from The Ridge attended a bin fire on Denmark Place, Hastings. Crews were able to extinguish the fire with buckets of water.

At 9:58pm, firefighters from The Ridge attended a fire in the open on Mendip Gardens, Hastings – again using buckets of water to extinguish the flames.

In the early hours of Sunday morning (June 2), at around 3:14am, firefighters from The Ridge and Hastings attended a fire in the open on Quantock Gardens, Hastings. Crews were able to extinguish the fire.

At 11:55am on Sunday, Hastings firefighters attended a residential property on Queens Road, Hastings, following reports of a flood. Crews used an aerial ladder platform to locate the leak and the leak was isolated.

At 10:44pm on Sunday evening, Bexhill firefighters attended a fire in the open on Watermill Lane, Bexhill. Crews used a flex pack to put out the fire.