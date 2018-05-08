Busy bank holiday weekend for firefighters

East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service crews attended a number of call-outs over the bank holiday weekend.

On May 5 at 9.23am, firefighters from Bexhill attended a fire in a bedroom of a residential property on Stockleigh Road, St Leonards. Crews used buckets of water to extinguish the fire and then carried out a Home Safety Visit.

On May 6 at 01.53am, firefighters from Bexhill attended a bin fire on Terminus Road, Bexhill. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

At 10:49am that day, crews from Battle and Crowborough attended a farm near Battle Abbey, Battle following reports of a cow stuck in a ditch. Crews released the cow.

At 8:44pm, firefighters from Bexhill attended a bin fire on King Offa Way, Bexhill. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.

The next day, at 11:55am on May 7, crews from The Ridge and Hastings attended an RTC involving one car and one motorcycle on Rye Road, Hastings. Crews assisted SECAmb and made the scene safe.

At 8:54am on May 7, firefighters from Hastings attended a residential property on Kenilworth Road, St Leonards following reports of a flood. Firefighters isolated the flood.

Firefighters from Hastings attended another bin fire at 10:16pm on Wellington Place, using one hose reel jet to extinguish the flames.

At 00:28am on May 8, firefighters from Hastings attended a fire in the open on Holmesdale Gardens, Hastings. Firefighters used one hose reel jet to extinguish the fire.