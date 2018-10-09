Your chance to own 17 acres of Bexhill woodland when it goes to auction

More than 17 acres of woodland are set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel this month.

Kites Nest Wood and Wet Wood, in Bexhill, have a freehold guide price of £30,000 to £35,000.

The woodland is among 180 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

The land, measuring 6.98 hectares (17.25 acres), is being offered at Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey sale in Brighton on Wednesday, October 31.

Senior Auction Valuer Emma Attrell said: “This is an exciting opportunity to acquire deciduous woodland nestling between a residential area of Little Common, Bexhill, and open farm land.”

There are two footpaths accessing the woodland, one leading from Cowdrey Park Road and the other entering along the farmer’s access track passing down the western boundary of the land.

Also at the auction, there is a rare opportunity to acquire 32 parcels of freehold land situated in different locations throughout Sussex and Surrey.

Director and Senior Auction Valuer Sam Kinloch said: “It is thought that there are varying degrees of potential across the portfolio, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.”

Plans and further information about locations and sizes are available to download from the Clive Emson website or inspection at the Auctioneer’s Office.

The seventh round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions in 2018 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, October 31 at 11am.

The firm stages an online auction, complementing the existing live auctions. See www.cliveemson.co.uk/online for details.

