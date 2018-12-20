Work underway on new MRI suite at Conquest Hospital, Hastings

A sod-cutting ceremony was performed to mark the start of construction of the new MRI scanner suite at the Conquest Hospital.

It was performed by Sara Stoner, vice-chairman of the Friends of Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal, and Peter Mitchell-Davis, vice-president of the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital, presided over by David Clayton-Smith, chairman of East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust (ESHT), and with invited guests present.

ESHT said the new multi-million pound development will provide patients with a state-of-the-art facility with spacious changing and waiting areas.

Two wide bore Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners, one funded by the Friends of Conquest Hospital MRI Scanner Appeal and the other funded by the League of Friends of Bexhill Hospital, will allow the trust to meet the increasing demand for Magnetic Resonance Imaging for the local population.

The suite will provide a safe and custom-built environment to manage both complex conditions and those patients requiring general anaesthesia.

The new machines will greatly improve imaging quality and allow more technically advanced scans, not currently provided within the trust, helping to reduce the need for patients to travel.

Mr Clayton-Smith said: “I am delighted Sara and Peter were able to perform this sod-cutting ceremony to mark the start of construction of our new MRI scanner suite. This is a significant investment for the trust. This ceremony is an opportunity to thank our two major contributors, as well as those who have made significant individual donations.

“This development, once complete next year, will make a huge difference for our patients and clinicians.”

Dr Justin Harris, consultant radiologist and clinical lead for radiology, said: “Our existing MRI scanner is more than 14 years old, is outdated and unsuitable for many of our patients. The new MRI scanner suite provides a custom built facility with two state-of-the-art scanners.

“The suite will provide high quality imaging, meeting the increasing demand for complex MRI including cardiac, prostate and small bowel imaging.”

The new MRI scanner suite is expected to operational in late spring/early summer 2019.

In other news:

Toy section in St Leonards Tesco sparks sexism row.

New waste deal backed by Hastings councillors to start in July.

Moving some specialist NHS services from Hastings’ Conquest Hospital to Eastbourne criticised by council leader.