What happens next with plans for Sussex’s first IKEA?

Plans for Sussex’s first IKEA were confirmed this week – so what happens next?

Proposals to build open the furniture superstore in Lancing, West Sussex, were given the go ahead by Adur District Council’s planning committee on Wednesday – almost a year and a half after the plans were first announced.

The IKEA will be built on land bordering the South Downs National Park, where 600 new homes will also be built.

However some are calling for the government to scrutinise the decision to approve the plans.

Tim Loughton, the MP for East Worthing and Shoreham, and the Sussex branch of the Campaign to Protect Rural England are urging sectary of state James Brokenshire to ‘call in’ the decision.

Opponents to the scheme have six months to consider calling for a judicial review at the High Court.

A bad decision could be quashed by a judicial review and returned to the relevant authority, who must then make a fresh decision.

Even if a call-in or a judicial review is avoided, a section 106 legal agreement must be signed a list of conditions developers must adhere to in order for full planning permission to be granted.

Martin Perry, director of New Monks Farm Development Limited, a subsidiary of Brighton & Hove Albion Football Club, said: “We have to negotiate the section 106 agreement, then plannning permission will be granted and we will move on from there.

“If we can get that process sorted out quickly, we are hoping we will be on site in January 2019, with IKEA delivered in early 2021.

“We will have homes within mid 2019.”

