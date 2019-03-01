Uber launches food delivery service in Hastings

A popular food delivery service has launched in Hastings.

As of 11am on Thursday (February 28), people in Hastings can order food using Uber’s food delivery app – Uber Eats. The popular app, already available in Brighton and Maidstone, means users can order their next meal at the touch of a button.

Uber Eats will offer delivery from local favourites including the family-run Nazar restaurant, Mama Putt’s that serves African Caribbean cuisine, and the hugely popular beachfront cafe bar Mungos.

The app is powered by the same technology that helps users get from A to B, allowing them to track their delivery and pay (and tip) using the same account they use for Uber – no cash is required.

People in Hastings can download the Uber Eats app and order from dozens of restaurants on their smartphone (available for iOS and Android), or by visiting ubereats.com.

Here’s how to order using Uber Eats:

Download the free app or go to ubereats.com to see all the restaurants available in your area. You can sign in using your existing Uber account or create a new one.

Tell us your location – you can select your home, office or any other address.

Find the perfect meal – browse local restaurants or search by cuisine type or dietary requirements to find exactly what your tastebuds are asking for.

Place your order – pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to arrive whenever is most convenient for you.

Track the progress of the delivery – get updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination.

The app is available every day of the week from 8:00am to midnight.

For local restaurants, the Uber Eats app means more business with more options for delivery and thousands of potential new customers.

The Uber Eats app also offers flexible work opportunities for those with bikes or scooters, choosing when and where they want to work.

Toussaint Wattinne, General Manager of Uber Eats in the UK, said: “We have been blown away with how popular the app has been in Brighton so we’re really excited to be expanding further into Hastings.

“People can now get great food at the touch of a button delivered straight to their home or office. We have partnered with plenty of restaurants, so we hope there will be something for everyone’s tastes.”

