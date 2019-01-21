This is what you can expect to earn in Hastings for the most popular jobs
How does your actual salary compare to the average for your job title in the local area of Hastings?
Here are the most common job types in Hastings with the average salary you should be expecting to receive.
1. Care assistant
The average annual salary for a care assistant in Hastings is 23,165 - compared to a national average of 21,041 (Source: adzuna)
2. Chef
The average annual salary for a chef in Hastings is 22,752 - compared to a national average of 26,177 (Source: adzuna)
3. Customer service advisor
The average annual salary for a customer service advisor in Hastings is 22,367 - compared to a national average of 19,371 (Source: adzuna)
4. Electrician
The average annual salary for an electrician in Hastings is 28,113 - compared to a national average of 35,304 (Source: adzuna)
