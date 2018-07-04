Taking pride in providing the highest standards of customer services

Hunt Frame is owned and run by well-known local estate agents Paul Hunt and Mark Frame. Paul and Mark met while pupils at Cavendish School back in the 1980s

They bring with them over 50 years

combined experience of working in the local property market. Originally opened in 2004, the business which is located in Cornfield Road has grown to become one of Eastbourne's busiest estate agencies. Built on embracing technology, dealing with constant market changes and delivering excellent customer service makes them a natural choice for sellers and buyers alike and ensures many repeat customers and recommendations.

By popular demand, Paul and Mark now also operate a successful Lettings Department. Paul said: "Growth within the rental sector has grown enormously over the last decade and our customers were keen to be able to rent their properties through us as well as buy or sell. We have a very experienced lettings manager, to ensure our landlords and tenants receive the same level of excellent service and communication as our sellers and buyers."

Whether you are buying, selling or renting, Hunt Frame's team of experienced property professionals will offer you honest guidance and advice and keep you informed every step of the way. We at Hunt Frame pride ourselves upon providing the highest standards of customer service and achieving the best price for every property we rent and sell.

Business Woman of the Year:

Rebecca Francis 001

Maria Lloyd 002

Gemma Creasey 003

Gemma Harding 004

Catherine Clifford 005

Kay Smith 006

Katy Jobbins 007

Sarra Hawes 008

Jane Lowe 009

Annabelle Fontaine 010

Lucy Long 011

Linda Edwards 012

Maria Paviour 013

Camille Pierson 014

Linda Smith 015

Rosie Cook 016

Melanie Richardson 017

Lily Ripley 018

Joanna Whippy 019

Fiona White 020

Ursula Downton 021

Joanne Chadwick Bell 022

Debbie Grant 023

Christine Smith and Cassandra Poland 024

The Innovation Award

Emma Hellier Salon 025

Maria Paviour Company Ltd 026

The Beauty Bar 027

Healthy Beauty Salon 028

Eastbourne Volunteers Network CIC 029

Chanctonbury Healthcare 030

Full Beam Productions 031

New Business/Start-up of the Year Award

Daisies 032

Francis Clinic 033

Oval Deene Ltd 034

Mrs Ovens 035

Enjoycation CIC 036

Eastbourne Dance Space 037

KoKo Aesthetics 038

The Dolls House Hair & Beauty Boutique 039

Little Chelsea Hair and Beauty 040

The Wax And Thread Company 041

The Custom Café 042

Sarah Bennett Commercial Photography 043

Coffee and Carrott 044

Small Business (up to 10)

Masonbryant 045

Off The Wall Entertainment Ltd 046

Russ Deacon Home Improvements Limited 047

Maria Paviour Company Ltd 026

The Float Spa 048

We Love Business 049

Beauty Ninjas 050

Medium Business (11-49)

BC Beauty Training Ltd 051

Wilson Wilson and Hancock Ltd 052

Hawes Building Ltd 053

The Sussex Sign Company Limited 054

Magenta Associates 055

Essential Beauty Salon & Spa 056

Swindells Accounting 057

Large Business (Over 50)

Sunrise Senior Living Ltd 058

Lansdowne Hotel 059

Chanctonbury Healthcare 030

Drusillas Park 060

Rising Star of the Year Award

Marissa Freeman 061

Faith Garner 062

Nancy Walford 063

Paula O'sullivan 064

Claire Reed 065

Woman in Education

Infection Control Consultancy 066

Eastbourne Salsa 067

Jeanette Williams & Stacey Beard - East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 068

Leanna Forse - Embrace East Sussex 069

Tracey Peters - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 070

Woman in Uniform

Denise Harman - Barwells Solicitors 071

East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 072

Nancy Walford -Sunrise Senior Living 063

Woman in Arts/Music/Dance Media

Jeannine Williamson 073

Miss Kimmy's School of Dance 074

Sarah Bennett Commercial Photography 043

Employer of the Year Award

Schofield Watch Company 075

Emma Hellier Salon 025

Hawes Building Ltd 053

Wilson Wilson and Hancock Ltd 052

We Love Business 049

East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 072

Contribution to the Community -

Lansdowne Hotel 059

Eastbourne Dance Space 037

Ivy House Day Centre 076

Friends' Shops 077

Eastbourne Salsa 067

Miss Kimmy's School of Dance 074

Eastbourne Volunteers Network CIC 029

Mentor of the Year Award

Katy Jobbins / The Permanent Makeup Training Academy 007

Kimberley Booker - Miss Kimmys School of Dance 078

Rosie Cook - Healthy Beauty Salon 016

Debbie Grant - Cut and Grill 029

Alex Russell - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 080

Samantha March - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 081

Lyn Leppard - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 082

Ann Gillard - The People Matter Trust 083

Woman of Courage

Victoria Mann 084

Zara O'Brien 085

Hayley Obrien 086

Annette Ackland 087

Lifetime Achievement Award

Helen Burton 088

Jill Parker MBE 089

Annette Ackland 087

Katy Jobbins 007