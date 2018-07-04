Taking pride in providing the highest standards of customer services
Hunt Frame is owned and run by well-known local estate agents Paul Hunt and Mark Frame. Paul and Mark met while pupils at Cavendish School back in the 1980s
They bring with them over 50 years
combined experience of working in the local property market. Originally opened in 2004, the business which is located in Cornfield Road has grown to become one of Eastbourne's busiest estate agencies. Built on embracing technology, dealing with constant market changes and delivering excellent customer service makes them a natural choice for sellers and buyers alike and ensures many repeat customers and recommendations.
By popular demand, Paul and Mark now also operate a successful Lettings Department. Paul said: "Growth within the rental sector has grown enormously over the last decade and our customers were keen to be able to rent their properties through us as well as buy or sell. We have a very experienced lettings manager, to ensure our landlords and tenants receive the same level of excellent service and communication as our sellers and buyers."
Whether you are buying, selling or renting, Hunt Frame's team of experienced property professionals will offer you honest guidance and advice and keep you informed every step of the way. We at Hunt Frame pride ourselves upon providing the highest standards of customer service and achieving the best price for every property we rent and sell.
VOTE BY TEXT: Simply text, EBH followed by a space and the word BA along with the three digit voting code of the group you are voting for to 85100 (eg EBH BA 001 ).
Terms & Conditions: Voting by text costs £1.50 per vote plus your standard network rate. Don’t forget the spaces! You can vote as often as you like before the text line closes at [15/07/18 23.59]. Entries received after the stated competition closing deadline will not be counted but you still may be charged. Open only to UK residents over 18 years. Bill payer’s permission must be obtained before entering. This is a Johnston Press competition. SMS service provided by BBA Digital Ltd KT18 5AD, Helpline 0333 3353351. By entering, you are indicating that you are happy to receive offers from Johnston Press Plc. by SMS. Please add [ NOINFO ] at the end of your text entry if you do not wish to receive these. For full t&cs visit http://www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.
Business Woman of the Year:
Rebecca Francis 001
Maria Lloyd 002
Gemma Creasey 003
Gemma Harding 004
Catherine Clifford 005
Kay Smith 006
Katy Jobbins 007
Sarra Hawes 008
Jane Lowe 009
Annabelle Fontaine 010
Lucy Long 011
Linda Edwards 012
Maria Paviour 013
Camille Pierson 014
Linda Smith 015
Rosie Cook 016
Melanie Richardson 017
Lily Ripley 018
Joanna Whippy 019
Fiona White 020
Ursula Downton 021
Joanne Chadwick Bell 022
Debbie Grant 023
Christine Smith and Cassandra Poland 024
The Innovation Award
Emma Hellier Salon 025
Maria Paviour Company Ltd 026
The Beauty Bar 027
Healthy Beauty Salon 028
Eastbourne Volunteers Network CIC 029
Chanctonbury Healthcare 030
Full Beam Productions 031
New Business/Start-up of the Year Award
Daisies 032
Francis Clinic 033
Oval Deene Ltd 034
Mrs Ovens 035
Enjoycation CIC 036
Eastbourne Dance Space 037
KoKo Aesthetics 038
The Dolls House Hair & Beauty Boutique 039
Little Chelsea Hair and Beauty 040
The Beauty Bar 027
The Wax And Thread Company 041
Healthy Beauty Salon 028
The Custom Café 042
Sarah Bennett Commercial Photography 043
Coffee and Carrott 044
Small Business (up to 10)
Francis Clinic 033
Masonbryant 045
Oval Deene Ltd 034
Off The Wall Entertainment Ltd 046
Russ Deacon Home Improvements Limited 047
The Dolls House Hair & Beauty Boutique 039
Maria Paviour Company Ltd 026
The Beauty Bar 027
The Float Spa 048
We Love Business 049
Beauty Ninjas 050
Medium Business (11-49)
BC Beauty Training Ltd 051
Wilson Wilson and Hancock Ltd 052
Hawes Building Ltd 053
The Sussex Sign Company Limited 054
Magenta Associates 055
Essential Beauty Salon & Spa 056
Swindells Accounting 057
Large Business (Over 50)
Sunrise Senior Living Ltd 058
Lansdowne Hotel 059
Chanctonbury Healthcare 030
Drusillas Park 060
Rising Star of the Year Award
Marissa Freeman 061
Faith Garner 062
Nancy Walford 063
Paula O'sullivan 064
Claire Reed 065
Woman in Education
Infection Control Consultancy 066
BC Beauty Training Ltd 051
Enjoycation CIC 036
Eastbourne Salsa 067
Jeanette Williams & Stacey Beard - East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 068
Leanna Forse - Embrace East Sussex 069
Chanctonbury Healthcare 030
Tracey Peters - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 070
Woman in Uniform
Denise Harman - Barwells Solicitors 071
East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 072
Nancy Walford -Sunrise Senior Living 063
Woman in Arts/Music/Dance Media
Jeannine Williamson 073
Eastbourne Dance Space 037
Eastbourne Salsa 067
Miss Kimmy's School of Dance 074
Sarah Bennett Commercial Photography 043
Employer of the Year Award
Schofield Watch Company 075
Emma Hellier Salon 025
Hawes Building Ltd 053
Wilson Wilson and Hancock Ltd 052
We Love Business 049
East Sussex Healthcare NHS Trust 072
Contribution to the Community -
Lansdowne Hotel 059
Eastbourne Dance Space 037
Ivy House Day Centre 076
Friends' Shops 077
Eastbourne Salsa 067
Miss Kimmy's School of Dance 074
Eastbourne Volunteers Network CIC 029
Mentor of the Year Award
Katy Jobbins / The Permanent Makeup Training Academy 007
Kimberley Booker - Miss Kimmys School of Dance 078
Rosie Cook - Healthy Beauty Salon 016
Debbie Grant - Cut and Grill 029
Alex Russell - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 080
Samantha March - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 081
Lyn Leppard - East Sussex Health Care NHS Trust 082
Ann Gillard - The People Matter Trust 083
Woman of Courage
Victoria Mann 084
Zara O'Brien 085
Hayley Obrien 086
Annette Ackland 087
Lifetime Achievement Award
Helen Burton 088
Jill Parker MBE 089
Annette Ackland 087
Katy Jobbins 007