St Leonards plastic-free shop plans to expand

A mother, who became one of the first people in the UK to launch a plastic-free retailer, has said her business has gone from strength to strength one year on.

Izzy Crouch, 33, launched No Plastic Shop from her bedroom in January last year.

An open water swimmer, she was inspired to start her venture after noticing the plastic pollution on the beach.

She was also struggling to find plastic-free products as part of her everyday shopping list so she set up her online business.

Izzy, from St Leonards, said: “It’s gone really well and I’ve had a lot of interest from people.

“There are many people who are interested in this issue, wanting to stop using plastics and go plastic-free.”

No Plastic Shop now sells a range of diverse items including solid soap, shampoo and conditioner, bamboo toothbrushes, solid toothpaste, shaving soap, lunch boxes, bread wrappers, stainless steel straws and more.

Izzy’s most popular products are solid soap, shampoo and conditioner.

She said she would like to introduce more shaving products, children’s items and gifts as part of her growth strategy.

Izzy uses only paper packaging products and recycles existing packaging and boxes.

Around 90 per cent of Izzy’s customers are currently women aged 35 to 45 from across the UK, but she wants to expand her offering to encourage men to buy plastic-free products.

Izzy said: “I’d also like to go to more events, getting a bigger range of products there. I’ve been involved in events in Hastings already.”

She recently supported the No Plastics February initiative by giving away competition prizes.

For more information about Izzy’s company, visit www.noplasticshop.co.uk.