Southern Sound’s bid to get back on the East Sussex airwaves after 20 years

Plans have been revealed to relaunch Southern Sound as an online station for East Sussex with hopes of winning a DAB licence in 2020.

The not-for-profit company behind the station has launched a crowdfunding bid to raise the £6,500 they need and, with the station set to launch on April 22, 2019, it is keen for local support in reviving it.

Southern Sound has not broadcast for more than 20 years.

Team leader Andy Lloyd said: “The new Southern Sound will be aimed at listeners aged 40+ who may perhaps feel that current local stations are just too youth orientated.”

He added that the station is broadcasting tests on www.southernsound.net.

Andy said: “There have been many battles along the way, but we have the UK trademark to the station name.

“We have secured the rights to the former station’s jingles and it’s hoped to have some ex-Southern Sound DJs involved too.

“The station will have its own app for Android and iOS devices, it will feature on platforms such as Radioplayer and people can listen at www.southernsound.net.

“FM radio is old technology, nowadays nobody carries a transistor radio with them, but everyone has a phone, and that’s where we will be.

“We want Southern Sound to be a service whose sole purpose is to serve the area, it’s all about fulfilling a need for a genuinely localised music and information station.

“That’s why the company will be not-for-profit, clearly demonstrating our intentions and commitment.

“As long as it is financially self-sustaining, then we will see that as a success. Our Facebook page has 520 likes already, so we must be on to something.”

Southern Sound plans to broadcast 24 hours a day, with a daytime mix of music from the 1960s-1980s, specialist music programmes are also planned for the evenings, along with the latest weather, traffic and travel and local community information.