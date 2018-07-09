Shopping centre improvements after new Primark opening delay

A number of improvements have been planned at Priory Meadow as the shopping centre prepares for the delayed opening of Primark, a spokesman said.

Primark announced its opening date – which was planned for summer 2018 – had been delayed to early 2019 due to unforeseen circumstances.

After Primark’s announcement, a number of readers expressed their concerns for the future of the shopping centre.

However, a spokesman for Priory Meadow said: “We are pleased to confirm that Primark will be opening at Priory Meadows, however, due to an unforeseen delay in construction we anticipate it opening in early 2019.

“A number of improvements to the centre have been carried out over the past months, these include refurbishment of the first floor toilets and new planters in Queens Square. There are a number of planned improvements in the pipeline.”

No further details about the planned improvements were released.

Primark’s announcement came after Topshop and Topman confirmed it was leaving Priory Meadow in April 2018 due to ‘lease expiration’ and River Island announced its closure in May 2018.