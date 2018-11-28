Savers announces date for opening of new Hastings store

The new Savers store in Hastings town centre will open its doors to the public next week.

The shop, at 7-8 Queens Road, will officially open on Thursday, December 6, according to a spokesman for the company.

Gary Neaves, regional general manager of the South region, said: “We are excited to give our customers an amazing shopping experience in a great, central location with easy access to the public and local transport links.

“We are pleased that we will be able to offer the local community our great deals just in time for Christmas.”

The store opening will be attended by key members of management, including the company’s managing director Doug Winchester, Gary Neaves and area manager Debbie Connolly.

The new store opening has created various job opportunities in the area, all which can be found and applied for using the careers website www.savers.jobs.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Savers, which this year celebrates its 30th birthday, will offer customers of the Hastings store an excellent range of branded health, home and beauty products, alongside individual lines at highly competitive prices.

“The community will also be wowed by our amazing range of fragrances, make-up brands and branded gift sets, all ideal for the festive season.

“We hope to see many members of the local community joining us for the store opening and joining in on December 6, 2018 – the official opening date!”

For more information, visit the firm’s website at http://www.savers.co.uk/.

Read more:

Homeless Hastings man jailed for possession of a knife

Sudden Hastings post office closure: here’s the latest

Increasing concern for missing Hastings man Leonel Ferreira