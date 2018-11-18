Salons are delighted as they take home prizes at the Southern Hair and Beauty awards

It was a glamorous night at Fontwell Racecourse as the best of the hair and beauty industry came together on Saturday to celebrate their achievements.

The Southern Hair and Beauty Awards aim to recognise, reward and celebrate the talent within Portsmouth and across Sussex.

Trophies at the Southern Hair & Beauty Awards Picture: Derek Martin Photography.

The awards, which are organised by the parent company of The News, the Chichester Observer, the Worthing Herald and other publications along the south coast, were hosted by TV presenter Gina Akers, a beauty and fashion expert who has been a presenter for the BBC and ITV.

There were 13 categories awarded on the night including training centre of the year, junior hairdresser and apprentice of the year.

Hundreds of entries were received.

This year there was also the readers’ choice award, which was voted for via text – more than 1,000 voted in total and the winner was Jenna Knight from Innovation Hair & Beauty in Gosport.

She said: ‘I have been in the industry for 17 years so I have built up a really strong client base. I just want to thank all those who voted for me, it really is amazing.’

Hair salon of the year was won by Tony Wood Hairdressing of Southsea, with Chandler & Hall highly commended. Tony Wood last year and also triumphed previously in hair and beauty awards run by The News.

Tony said: ‘It is third time we have won but to win in a room full of fantastic people in the industry it is great.

‘It is down to the dedication of the team who work to meet the needs of our clients.’

Other winners included Andrew Smith from Andrew Smith Salons, who won colour technician of the year, Mike Baker from Pauper to King Barber Shop who was awarded gents hairdresser/barber of the year, and Leanne Townsend of Harts & Bows in Burgess Hill who won nail technician of the year.

Leanne said: ‘I just do it in my home and it works around my four children but this is brilliant, the award will have pride of place at home.’

The last award of the night was lifetime achievement which was awarded to Kate Preston of Kate Preston Salons based in Fareham and Gosport.

She said: ‘I am really honoured to have won this award. It was a complete shock and the whole evening has been a wonderful experience.’

The sponsors were Oscar’s Hair And Beauty, Permanent Makeup Training, Sussex Beauty Training School, Good Salon Guide, Kate Preston Salons and Hair Studio Five.