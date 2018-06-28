Residents to notice changes to Hastings Pier ‘very quickly’

The new owner of Hastings Pier said residents would see changes to the popular landmark ‘very quickly’.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar, who bought the pier two weeks ago, said he was thrilled to receive a ‘very positive response’ after opening the pier on Monday morning (June 25) before admitting the hard work has now begun.

He added: “I know there is a massive amount of interest in what plans my teams and I have for the pier.

“People will notice change very quickly. There is much that can be done in the short term but the long term is equally important.

“Everything we do must be sustainable and for the long term.”

Speaking after he reopened the pier to the public for the first time, he added: “It was a very special feeling on Monday morning, quite emotional really.

“Just ten days after we completed the sale, Hastings Pier was open and ready for business.

“What has really encouraged me is the number of people, ordinary members of the public, who have come up to me on the pier and said hello and good luck.

“I enjoy speaking to these people, and I told them all I will be doing the very best for Hastings and its people.”

Mr Gulzar said he hoped everyone would realise the pier has to bring in more revenue.

He said: “I have always been honourable and refuse to comment in detail of what went on before I took over.

“Suffice to say, Hastings Pier has to be run as a business, and a business that benefits the town and its residents.

“I am on Hastings Pier every day, sometimes twice a day.

“I love it, it is going to be great.”