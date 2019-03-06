Primark ‘delighted’ to open new store in Hastings

The retail director of Primark said he was delighted to open a new store in Hastings’ Priory Meadow shopping centre.

The international retailer opened in premises left vacant by BHS.

The opening ended months of waiting after Primark announced plans to open in the town in September 2017.

At the time, Primark said it would open its new Hastings store in summer 2018 but delays meant the store would not open until early 2019.

Last month, Primark confirmed it would be opening on March 6.

Hastings’ store marks the 186th Primark to open in the UK and has created more than 120 jobs for Hastings.

Primark’s retail director for the UK and Northern Europe Simon Gibbs said: “We’re delighted to open a new store in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, bringing amazing fashion at amazing prices to the people of Hastings and surrounding areas.

“Today’s opening brings the number of Primark stores to 186 in the UK and 365 internationally, and we look forward to opening more new stores and creating more new jobs in the UK and beyond.”

The new store has two floors of fashion over 29,500 square feet of retail space with womenswear, menswear, kidswear, footwear, accessories, lingerie, beauty and homeware.

It has 15 cash desks, 25 fitting rooms, free Wi-Fi, and two customer seating areas.

