PICTURES: Celebrity Antiques Road Trip films at East Sussex auctioneers

An East Sussex auctioneers welcomed two famous faces this morning (Wednesday, July 11).

Burstow & Hewett, in Lower Lake, Battle, saw Kelly Brook and Denise van Outen visit its premises to film the BBC’s Celebrity Antiques Road Trip.

Denise van Outen and Kelly Brook at Burstow & Hewett, Battle. SUS-181107-132902001

The pair visited the salerooms to start filming at 8am, and the sale started at 9am.

The programme is a team competition in which each celebrity has an expert auctioneer to help them buy items that they then enter for sale in a live auction the next day. All money raised goes directly to Children In Need.

Kelly Brook is best known for her work as a model, but has also worked as an actress and a television presenter. Denise van Outen is also known for being an actress, singer, dancer and presenter.

