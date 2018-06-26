Opening of Hastings Primark store delayed

The planned opening of Primark’s new store in Hastings has been delayed, a spokesman has confirmed.

The popular retailer was due to fill the premises left vacant by BHS in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in summer 2018 but is now not expected to open until early 2019.

A spokesman for Primark said: “For reasons beyond our control, we regret that the opening our new store in Hastings has been delayed.

“Primark is working with developers at the site to open our doors as soon as possible, but this is unlikely to happen until early 2019.

“We are in contact with our prospective employees in Hastings to discuss their options in the interim and we apologise to our customers for any disappointment this delay may cause.

“Primark will confirm a new opening date for the store in due course.”

Primark’s announcement comes after Topshop and Topman confirmed it was leaving Priory Meadow in April 2018 due to ‘lease expiration’ and River Island announced its closure in May 2018.