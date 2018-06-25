New owner sends message to Hastings as pier reopens

The new owner of Hastings Pier has sent a message to the town after reopening the iconic site.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar opened the pier to the public at 10am, ten days after completing his purchase.

Ahead of opening the pier, Mr Gulzar said: “Let’s talk up Hastings and talk up Hastings Pier.

“I don’t want to hear all the moaning and negativity.

“I don’t have time for that.

“I have time for positive thinking, doing things, making things happen, and that is my promise to you all.”

Mr Gulzar said he was keen to meet with council leader Peter Chowney once he returns from his holiday and plans to invest in the pier in the coming months.

He added: “But it must be done sensibly, with thought, and for the good of the pier and the town.

“And of course I will engage with the people of Hastings.”