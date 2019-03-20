New chocolate shop to open in Hastings

A new chocolate shop will open its doors in Hastings this month.

Just in time for Easter, the new Cocoloco Chocolates store will start welcoming customers from Friday, March 29.

The shop will be in George Street, taking over the site for the Hastings Print Centre, and will join the great variety of stores that the Old Town already has to offer.

Directors Tobias Cuthbert and Paulina Filar said: “We are very excited to bring our chocolates to Hastings with our new store in the Old Town.

“All of our products are locally produced and handmade using only natural ingredients.

“Cocoloco is going to bring a great variety of bars, truffles and hot chocolates to this fantastic part of town, ideal for both the domestic shoppers and the peak tourism traffic in the summer months.

“The store is due to open on Friday, March 29, just in time for Mother’s Day and the Easter season, so we invite people to pop along and try our new chocolates out.”

The chocolatiers have been producing artisan chocolate for a number of years and take pride in sourcing the highest quality of cocoa from the likes of Venezuela, Costa Rica and Dominican Republic, to ensure the best flavours within their products.

