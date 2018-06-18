National Piers Society welcomes sale of Hastings Pier

The National Piers Society said it ‘welcomes’ a decision made by administrators to sell Hastings Pier to a private entrepreneur.

Hastings Pier was sold to Sheikh Abid Gulzar, from Eastbourne Pier, on Friday evening (June 15).

The decision – made by administrators Smith and Williamson LLP – received a mixed response from Hastings Borough Council, with the leader calling it ‘disappointing’.

Friends of Hastings Pier, a group of residents who fundraised to keep the pier in public ownership, said they were ‘sad and shocked’ by the decision to sell to Mr Gulzar.

A spokesman for the National Piers Society said: “The National Piers Society welcomes the sale of Hastings pier to Mr Abid Gulzar and is confident that he will bring to it the same flair and enthusiasm that he has shown just along the coast at Eastbourne. We trust that the town will support the new owner as he secures the future viability of this landmark asset.”

Related stories:

BREAKING NEWS: Hastings Pier sold to private entrepreneur

Pier administrators ‘explored many potential buyers’ in sale process

Council bittersweet after Hastings Pier sale

Why Hastings Pier was sold to Abid Gulzar

Eastbourne Pier owner calls for positivity over Hastings Pier purchase

Community group ‘sad and shocked’ by Hastings Pier sale

Hastings council leader ‘disappointed and angry’ at pier sale

Amber Rudd calls for meeting over Hastings Pier sale