Major fashion retailer closure is ‘disappointing’

The closure of a major fashion retailer in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre has been described as ‘disappointing’ by the leader of Hastings Borough Council.

Topshop and Topman, located in Queens Square, Queens Road, Hastings, announced on Friday that it will be closing its store in April 2018.

Council leader councillor Peter Chowney said: “It’s always disappointing when a major retailer closes, not least because of the staff there losing their jobs. But Topshop has been in trouble for a while now, closing branches across the country.

“With Primark opening their new store nearby soon, I assume they felt they couldn’t keep up with the competition. Demand for units in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre remains high though, so I’m confident the shop won’t be empty for long.”

A spokesman for Topshop said the store would be closing due to lease expiration.

They added: “We will endeavour to offer current staff other employment options within the Arcadia Group and customers can continue to shop online at topshop.com and topman.com.”

Other brands within the Arcadia Group include Burton, Dorothy Perkins, Evans, Miss Selfridge, Outfit and Wallis.

Along with Marks and Spencer, H&M, New Look, River Island and Pizza Express, Topshop had been classified as an anchor tenant – one which attracts other businesses – within the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre by commercial property agency Colliers.

News of the closure comes four months after value fashion retailer Primark announced plans to open a new store in the Priory Meadow Shopping Centre in summer 2018.

Primark will open in the premises left vacant by BHS.