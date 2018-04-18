Lloyds Bank branch in St Leonards to close for good

The Lloyds Bank branch, in Silverhill, St Leonards, will close later this year as part of plans to close 49 branches nationwide as customers switch to online and telephone banking.

The branch, located in London Road, St Leonards, will close in July 2018.

A Lloyds Bank spokesperson said: “We have made the difficult decision to close the Lloyds Bank, Silverhill St Leonards-on-Sea branch in July 2018, due to the changing ways customers choose to bank with us, which has resulted in the branch being used less often.

“We apologise for any inconvenience that this may cause, customers can continue to access their banking locally by visiting the nearby Post Office, which is a short distance from the branch.

“The nearest alternative branch is Hastings.”

The St Leonards branch of Lloyds Bank has been closed since a fire broke out in October 2017.

Six fire engines were sent to the scene but there were no reports of any injuries at the time.

Nationwide

Lloyds Bank’s decision to close 49 branches nationwide is likely to affect more than 1,200 jobs.

The banking giant said 1,230 jobs will be cut across its branch network and some central functions as part of the move.

However, the group insisted the overall job losses would be 305 as it is creating 925 roles elsewhere in the business. The company says it is investing £3 billion in technology and staff training as part of a three-year plan to transform the business.