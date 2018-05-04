Living the pie life at The Albion pub

The Albion Pub in Hastings has recently launched a new menu of pies and is now promoting itself as the “Pie Pub for Hastings”.

Landlord Bob Tipler said: “In a crowded market of excellent eateries like the Old Town, you have to find your own niche – and everyone loves a pie.

“All of our pies are made in the pub using the finest locally-sourced ingredients.

“We introduce new ones each week and we usually have at least eight on the list each day.

“Recent favourites have included steak and porter; rabbit and cider; venison bacon and pickled walnuts; and a spring vegetable pot pie, which was really popular with vegetarians.”

An Albion pie with one side will cost you £8, or £10 with two sides, and there are usually several non-pie specials on the menu too.

This weekend The Albion is also hosting a festival to celebrate the run up to St George’s Day.

There will be live music, a beer festival of local ales and a yard of ale competition set for Sunday afternoon (April 22).

On St George’s Day itself (Monday, April 23), the pub is launching its very own London style ‘Pie & Mash’ offer.

Adrian Dixon, a proper London Pub pianist, will be playing selected pub sing-a-long and Chaz and Dave numbers, and there will be a visit from Mad Jack’s Morris dancers. The first 50 customers through the door from 6pm will also get their pie and mash for free.

The Albion, on George Street, is open Monday and Tuesday from 5pm to 11pm, Wednesday and Thursday from 12pm to 11pm, Friday and Saturday from 12pm to midnight, and Sunday from 12pm to 11pm.

For more information, call 01424 439156 or visit http://www.albionhastings.com/.