Indemnity insurance is the smart option

In the United States, this type of insurance cover is referred to as ‘errors and omissions’ cover, a title that actually encapsulates exactly what Professional Indemnity Insurance is and what it does.

Professional Indemnity Insurance is a form of liability insurance cover that can be acquired to protect business people and professionals and their companies from carrying the full costs of any court action taken by a client and any damages awarded against them in the event of losing a civil lawsuit.

The primary reason for professional liability insurance is that a typical general liability insurance policy will only deal with a bodily injury, property damage, personal injury or advertising injury claim. Other forms of insurance cover employers, public and product liability. Various professional services and products can give rise to legal claims without causing any of the specific types of harm covered by such policies.

Common claims that professional liability insurance covers are negligence, misrepresentation, violation of good faith and fair dealing.

Specific cover areas include:

More than 3,000 professions across 11 tailored policy wordings

For UK based businesses

Breach of Professional Duty

Infringement of Copyright

Breach of Confidentiality

Defamation

Fraud and Dishonesty

Lost Documents

Court Attendance

Joint Ventures

Designed to comply with professional bodies' requirements.

