Ice cream hut opens on Hastings Pier

A new ice cream hut has been unveiled on Hastings Pier complete with an introductory offer.

Sheikh Abid Gulzar opened the new attraction at the start of the week and is charging £1 for an ice cream.

Mr Gulzar, who purchased the pier on June 15, said he has lowered the price as he expects a ‘bumper weekend’ during the rising temperatures.

He said: “I am keen to get new attractions onto the pier as soon as possible.

“It’s summer and I want visitors, both locals and tourists, to have the best possible experience.

“It’s good quality ice cream and what a bargain at just £1.

“The hot weather is back and I am preparing for a bumper weekend.

“Come onto Hastings Pier. We look forward to welcoming everyone.”

Hastings Borough Council said it has not received a listed building planning application for the shed but expects to have it within 30 days.