Here are the Hastings and St Leonards lots up for auction in October

Properties and land across Hastings and St Leonards are set to go under the auctioneer’s gavel this month.

They are among 180 lots in the auction being held by independent regional land and property auctioneer Clive Emson Land and Property Auctioneers.

Flat 1, 35 Combermere Road, St Leonards SUS-180910-103157001

The lots are being offered at Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey sale in Brighton on Wednesday, October 31.

A two-bedroom, ground floor flat at 35 Combermere Road, St Leonards, has a leasehold guide price of £135,000 to £140,000.

Offered jointly with ASM Residential, the flat is in a purpose-built block, has double glazing and gas heating and may be suitable for investment or owner-occupation.

Also in St Leonards, a two-bedroom flat occupying the upper ground floor of a substantial semi-detached building at 83 Pevensey Road is offered for continued investment.

Currently let to a statutory tenant at £3,372 per annum, the leasehold flat is guided at £50,000 to £52,000 on a new 125-year lease with a peppercorn ground rental.

Senior Auction Valuer Emma Attrell said: “The flat is located in a popular residential area with convenient access to London Road and Kings Road shopping area, Warrior Square mainline railway station and seafront.”

In a popular area of Hastings town centre, a two-bedroom, second-floor flat at 9 Castle Gardens has a leasehold guide price of £70,000 to £75,000.

It is currently let at £7,200 per annum with the current tenants due to vacate in November.

The flat has good access to Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, local amenities and the town’s mainline rail station.

Land with planning permission for a detached bungalow rear of 65 Sandown Road, Hastings, has a freehold guide price of £50,000 to £55,000.

Emma added: “This freehold parcel of land in an established residential area has easy access to Ore village. Planning permission was granted this May for the construction of a detached single storey bungalow with gardens and parking for two cars.”

A workshop with potential rear of 14 Manor Road in a predominately residential area of Hastings, has a freehold guide price of £25,000 to £30,000.

Currently let at £3,900 per annum, the property is connected to electricity and mains water and is considered ideal for continued investment or possible conversion for residential use, subject to all necessary consents being obtainable.

The seventh round of Clive Emson’s regional Sussex and Surrey auctions in 2018 takes place at the Hilton Brighton Metropole on Wednesday, October 31 at 11am.

The firm stages an online auction, complementing the existing live auctions. See www.cliveemson.co.uk/online for details.