Hastings sportswear shop to open in new, larger premises

A sportswear shop in Hastings town centre is upgrading to a new, larger store this weekend.

JD Sports will be occupying two thirds of the unit previously held by River Island, from this Saturday (December 1).

The pre-Christmas launch means Hastings residents will have access to an even larger range of sports brands during the peak gift buying period, with JD upgrading from 2,109 square footage to 8,250.

Stuart Mitchell, director at NewRiver, owners of Priory Meadow, said: “It’s fantastic that one of our long trading retailers is in the position to take a larger unit.

“There are lots of exciting changes underway at the centre including the addition of Primark in the former BHS unit early next year. JD choosing to increase their store size sits perfectly aligned to our own goals of making Hastings a shopping destination.”

Shoppers can find out more information on the launch event and the latest news by following Priory Meadow on Facebook @priorymeadowshoppingcentre or visit priorymeadow.com.

