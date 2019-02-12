Hastings pub celebrates serving its 10,000th pie

A Hastings Old Town pub surprised one lucky customer last week as it celebrated baking its 10,000th pie.

The Albion started specialising in the Great British pub favourite last year and since then, has been keeping a close eye on the number of pies it serves up.

On Friday (February 8), it dished up its 10,000th pie to Mara, who had just popped in to grab a takeaway.

As the lucky milestone customer, she received a voucher entitling her to free pies for two, every week for a whole year. A cheque for £200 will also be donated to a charity of her choice.

The Albion landlord Bob Tipler said: “We have been counting the pies as they have been rolling out from our kitchen and Friday turned out to be the big day even though Storm Erik was raging outside.

“We usually have around 10 types [of pie] on the menu and the town seems to have really taken them to heart. It’s seems that everybody just loves a pie!”

