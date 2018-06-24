Hastings Pier to reopen on Monday

Hastings Pier will reopen on Monday (June 25) after the sale to entrepreneur Sheikh Abid Gulzar.

It was announced last Friday (June 15) Mr Gulzar’s bid to buy the pier had been successful.

The pier has been closed since then but Mr Gulzar announced today he is ready to reopen it.

He said: “I am thrilled the pier will be reopening at 10am on Monday.

“This is a very exciting time, both for me personally and for the town of Hastings.

“Make no mistake, I am 100 per cent committed to making the pier a success, and it will be.

“I will be engaging positively with the local community.

“Let’s talk Hastings up and talk the pier up. We must all be positive as we move forward.”

Hastings Pier Charity which ran the award-winning Grade II-listed structure, entered administration last November.

A group of residents who had been trying to raise money to buy the pier themselves – the Friends of Hastings Pier – said they were ‘sad’ with the decision.

To watch our interview with Mr Gulzar, click here.

