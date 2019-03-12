Hastings Pier construction work ‘could delay reopening’

The reopening of Hastings Pier could be delayed by up to a week due to the ‘construction and fitting out’ of new log cabins, a pier spokesman has confirmed.

Hastings Pier was closed in December 2018 to allow time for ‘essential repairs’ to be carried out following a small electrical fire on November 24.

Hastings Pier

Owner Sheikh Abid Gulzar said the pier would reopen in March.

However, today (Tuesday, March 12), Mr Gulzar’s spokesman Brett McLean said the pier’s reopening could be delayed while they wait for the delivery of five new log cabins which were given the go-ahead by Hastings Borough Council last week.

Mr McLean said: “We are just waiting on confirmation of the delivery of the new log cabins and when they can be constructed and then fitted out.

“Once completed we will have a better idea of a confirmed reopening date.”

Mr McLean said without any further delays, they intend to reopen Hastings Pier later this month.

However, he added: “If construction works are delayed this may have to be put back a week.

“Sheikh Gulzar and his team are looking forward to the reopening of the pier and being able to welcome back the many visitors who wish to visit an award winning modern 21st century tourist attraction.”

Mr Gulzar’s application for temporary planning permission to erect five retail sheds on the pier received 87 letters of objection, many raising concerns about the impact on the Grade II listed building, ahead of a meeting on Wednesday (March 6).

Following a short debate, Hastings Borough Council approved the application with eight votes in favour and one vote against.

