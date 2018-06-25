Hastings Pier advertises cleaning and catering jobs

Hastings Pier has today (Monday, June 25) advertised vacancies for new cleaning and catering jobs, hours after reopening to the public.

The pier – which opened to the public this morning – was purchased by Sheikh Abid Gulzar on Friday, June 15, after going into administration in November 2017.

After announcing the purchase, pier administrators Adam Stephens and Finbarr O’Connell said in a statement ‘all staff have been transferred’ by Mr Gulzar.

However, today, in a Facebook post, Hastings Pier said: “Hastings Pier reopened to the public today under new ownership.

“We now require catering and cleaning staff.

“If you are interested in joining our team please email your CV and details to info@hpcharity.co.uk.”

Mr Gulzar opened the pier at 10am on Monday before sending a message to the town.

He said: “Let’s talk up Hastings and talk up Hastings Pier.

“I don’t want to hear all the moaning and negativity.

“I don’t have time for that.

“I have time for positive thinking, doing things, making things happen, and that is my promise to you all.”

Mr Gulzar said he was keen to meet with council leader Peter Chowney once he returns from his holiday and plans to invest in the pier in the coming months.

He added: “But it must be done sensibly, with thought, and for the good of the pier and the town.

“And of course I will engage with the people of Hastings.”

