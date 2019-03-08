Hastings MP Amber Rudd hosts employment roadshow for young jobseekers

Hastings and Rye MP, Amber Rudd hosted a youth employment roadshow in Hastings today (Friday, March 8) with the aim of helping young jobseekers into the world of work.

The Work and Pensions Secretary helped to celebrate the opening of a new ‘Youth Confident’ workshop so that young people can matched with talent-hungry employers.

The Youth Confident Roadshow aims to help people aged between 16 and 24 overcome barriers that could be preventing them from finding work, such as a lack of confidence, health issues or limited work experience.

Ms Rudd, who is also Work and Pensions Secretary, said: “Behind every employment number is a person and a family whose self-esteem, mental wellbeing, economic circumstances and life changes are all vastly improved by being in the workplace, and we’re helping to create a better life for young people across the country.

“I’m determined to ensure that there are no barriers to the young people of Hastings accessing the job market.

“That’s why it’s so good to have such dedicated staff from Hastings Jobcentre at the fantastic event today.

“It’s been a really exciting atmosphere with trying to put young people in touch with the many different opportunities there are in Hastings.

“I was struck talking with the exhibitors over the sheer number and variety of jobs on offer.

“I met two new professional businesses that are moving into Hastings that need to employ large numbers of people and are offering training as well.

“Unemployment generally is higher in Hastings than the rest of the south east but has halved since 2010, which is good news. Youth unemployment has come down but it’s still there.

“My theme for Hastings has always been about trying to improve the quality and quantity of jobs in the town and today I could really see that happening.”Helen James, from Hastings Jobcentre, said: “We’re keen to take an innovative approach to helping young people into work. This event is the first of its kind, delivered outside of the Jobcentre, focusing solely on the region’s young people.”

The event was aimed at engaging young people in a more relaxed environment.

Live acoustic music was performed by young local artists and there was also a draw held featuring prizes donated by businesses.