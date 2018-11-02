Hastings home shortlisted for two national awards

A care home has been shortlisted for two national awards for its ‘excellent’ dementia care.

Hastings Court, on The Ridge, is one of six finalists in both the Dementia Care Team of the Year and Excellence and Innovation in Dementia Care categories in the Caring UK Awards.

The home, led by manager Georgina Gamble, was noted by judges for its ‘empathy and care’. Georgina said: “We are extremely proud to get this recognition. We have two specialist memory care floors but all of our staff are trained in dementia care. Our approach here is that we view ourselves as guests in people’s homes so our care is tailored to each person’s own preferences and routines.”

Judges were impressed with the staff’s determination to create meaningful experiences for residents, even giving up their own time to do so.

They were taken with the efforts of two carers at the home who accompanied a couple on a romantic dinner to celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary.

The home stood out in the ‘innovation’ category for its dementia-friendly environment, which includes a 1950s/60s lounge and an indoor shed and garden area to enable residents to enjoy the feel of the garden without having to be escorted outside.

A Sunday ‘boot fair’ is being introduced so residents can pick up items, rummage through boxes and baskets and feel independent, and the home will shortly be trialling a ‘smart table’ which offers a range of games, interactive and sensory experiences on a horizontal touch screen.

Hastings Court is part of Oakland Care. Its operations director, Daren Dalmedo, said: “Providing excellent quality dementia care is a top priority for us and we hope the staff feel duly proud of the hard work they put in.”

The home will now go through to the next stage of the judging process when the awards team will visit to see the facilities first-hand and chat to residents and staff.

Staff will learn if they have been successful at the awards ceremony in Leicester on December 6.

