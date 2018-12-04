Hastings firm wins accolade at Made in the South East Awards

Hastings-based business Focus SB joined a diverse mix of companies at the Made in the South East Awards, held at Sofitel London Gatwick on November 29.

The firm’s chairman, Roger Kemp, and supply chain and NPI manager, Duncan Ray, attended the prestigious award ceremony. Both were stunned and delighted to accept this year’s prestigious Export Award on behalf of the company at the special black tie event organised by Insider Media Ltd.

Roger said: “We were up against some stiff competition, and this is great recognition for all the team who have worked hard to achieve it.”

Host, Insider business editor Philip Cunliffe said: “The sector in the South East continues to perform well in the face of challenging economic and political conditions. According to the EEF’s recent Regional Manufacturing Outlook, productivity levels in the South East are higher than the national average and employment in the sector continues to increase.

“Of course the progress and achievements made are significant given the continued uncertainty over Brexit but it looks like businesses are continuing to invest and to innovate and this must auger well as we move into 2019.”

Sponsors were HSBC UK and MHA Carpenter Box.

Read more:

These are Sussex’s missing people – have you seen them?

Magical Christmas lights shine at Westfield to raise funds for St Michael’s Hospice

Govia Thameslink will keep Southern franchise after May timetable chaos