Hastings event to help small businesses better use social media

A new social media event for small businesses is coming to Hastings.

Social Media Sessions is run in partnership with the Hastings BID (Business Improvement District). The event is in three parts and includes a seminar on how small businesses can use Instagram better and an interactive Q&A.

Every attendee leaves with a workbook with social media tips and tricks in it, so there is no need to write huge amounts of notes.

The event promises to remove jargon with social media. By partnering with Hastings BID, levy payers from the BID area can attend for free, although there are only 10 free places available.

The event will take place at the White Rock Hotel on October 24 with two sessions running from 8am to 10am, and from 4pm to 6pm.

Garry James, the event organiser, has worked with a range of different corporate companies developing social media campaigns and platforms. He lives locally in Hastings, and wanted to run an event which would benefit local businesses and not be expensive to attend.

For more information, visit www.socialtheworld.com/hastings.