Hastings care home rated ‘good’ after making raft of improvements

Staff at a care home are celebrating after inspectors from the Care Quality Commission (CQC) praised it for making improvements.

Mountside Residential Care Home, in Laton Road, was rated as ‘requires improvement’ by the CQC last August.

But more than six months on, the home has received an overall rating of ‘good’ after the CQC visited last month.

Inspectors in their latest report, published last week, said: “At our last inspection in July 2018 improvements were needed to ensure risks to people’s health and safety was monitored and updated to provide consistent safe care. At this inspection, we found the service had taken the necessary steps to improve people’s safety.

“People told us and we observed that they were safe and well cared for and their independence was encouraged and maintained.

“People continued to receive kind and compassionate support from staff. People were observed to be treated with kindness and were positive about the staff’s caring attitude. Throughout our inspection, people and families provided consistently positive feedback about staff and the service.

“This inspection found the service had taken the necessary steps to improve and sustain improvements to providing person centred care. We found the service had taken steps to develop the training programme to ensure staff had the necessary skills to meet people’s needs.

“A relative commented there had been improvements and they were happy with how things now were at the home. The relative identified areas that in their view had improved recently, such as staff engagement.”

Sandra Lambert, deputy manager of Mountside, said: “I am very proud of Mountside and its staff. After two years we now have an overall rating of good.

“We are a unique care setting in that we are a stand-alone home and not part of a big corporate company, our directors are a close-knit family.”

To read the full report, click here.

