Exciting new era for Hastings golf club

Hastings and St Leonards Golf Club has reopened its doors after a new company was awarded the management contract for the facility.

Hyder Golf Management took over the running of the club on Saturday, September 1, reopening the course and driving range under its former name of Beauport Golf Club that same day.

John Summers, MD of Frontline & Revolver Properties – freeholders and owners of the golf club, said: “Following the decision by the previous leaseholders to give notice and end their tenure, we decided to bring forward our development plans and appoint a company to oversee the golf operation and facilities on our behalf.

“Hyder GM were appointed because of their considerable experience in turning golf operations and resorts around, raising standards and the profile of clubs they work with. We also liked the fact that Roger Hyder, the MD of HGM, has lived in the area for over 30 years and previously worked at the club in its heydays of the mid to late 1980s.”

Frontline & Revolver says it is putting the finishing touches to a planning application which, if approved, will see the club transform into a golf resort with guest accommodation and outdoor activities to compliment the golf.

Mr Summers continued: “Working with our property development partners Terrapura and Hyder GM, we will be looking to create something very unique which will attract people from outside the immediate locality to come and stay and enjoy the leisure facilities. We want to provide a fantastic addition to the area which will create jobs and bring money and tourism into our county.

“Golf is a very important part of our plans and following the uncertainty of the last few years, we want to ensure the members understand that they are an important part of our future plans and this is why the appointment of HGM is, for us, a bold statement about our future intentions.”

The current clubhouse will be closed for the foreseeable future and a small café will be installed in what is currently the club shop. Plans for a new clubhouse and golf facilities will soon be presented to planners.

Roger Hyder said: “We are very grateful for the opportunity to work with the partners Frontline & Revolver and helping them realise their exciting plans for the future, and obviously Beauport is a club that is close to my heart.

“It will take time over this winter to get the club back up and running to a standard its members and general customer base would expect but there is a tremendous amount of goodwill out there with a lot of people wanting to see the club succeed.

“I must also thank John Summers for continuing to invest in the course machinery during this interim period.”