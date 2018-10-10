easyHotel planned for Hastings’ Queensbury House

A Hastings office building could be set for a major renovation as developers have submitted plans to convert it into a 103-bedroom hotel and gym.

In an application to Hastings Borough Council, budget hotel chain easyHotel is seeking outline planning permission to change the use of the Queensbury House office building in Havelock Road.

According to documents submitted by the developer, the hotel would be made up of 103 hotel rooms, nine family suites and a basement gym that would be open for 24 hours a day.

The plans also include a rooftop garden, which developers say would act as a viewing platform for Hastings Castle.

In a design and access statement submitted as part of the application, an agent for the developer said: “In general terms Hastings needs affordable hotels and cheap accommodation in convenient and accessible locations.

“The proposed use for easyHotel will be complementing other hotels in Hastings and increasing choice by providing low cost, good quality accommodation which would be attractive to a mix of business and leisure customers (from both the UK and overseas).

“This proposal would give rise to an influx of new visitors coming to Hastings for a weekend getaway, seaside holiday or an overnight stay.

“There is a lack of hotels in key locations like the subject area and this development will assist in providing much-needed cheap and high-quality hotels with public facilities and amenities in Hastings.

“This building will add positively to the mixed-use that the area is seeking to achieve and maintain, and contribute to the social, economic and environmental value of the intermediate and wider area.”

While still in its early stages the plans have won support from Hastings Borough Council’s tourism team, with the authority’s marketing and major projects manager Kevin Boorman praising the scheme.

In a comment submitted to planners, Mr Boorman said: “There is a shortage of good quality visitor accommodation in Hastings, and this appears to be an exciting opportunity to create a significant amount of new visitor beds in the heart of the town centre, and very close to Hastings railway station, and the main bus interchange.

“It will also create a total of 60 jobs (25 full time, 35 part time), and this is also to be welcomed. easyHotel is a well-known international operator, and its presence in the town will further help the improvement in Hastings’ perception.

“I strongly support the application.”

For more details on the proposals search for planning reference HS/FA/18/00518 on the Hastings Borough Council website.

