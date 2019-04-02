East Sussex broadband speeds 'lower than national average'

A report by a broadband firm said that most homes in East Sussex aren't getting the best download speeds.

Data from broadbandchoices.co.uk reveals that East Sussex as a region has an average download speed of 26.9Mbps.

That's compared to 43.6Mbps nationally.

But broadbandchoices.co.uk said most homes in East Sussex can get optimum download speeds of 67Mbps.

It recommends using a postcode checker to see what speeds you can get at specific properties.

Mark Pocock, home comms expert at broadbandchoices.co.uk, said: “Whilst the research gives a broad stroke picture of the UK, a lot of consumers are still in the dark when it comes to the actual service and speed they will personally receive until after they have signed up for a deal. Broadbandchoices has been lobbying for some time to inform consumer purchasing, using things like the postcode checker tool, to ensure that in the face of different reports about performance they will get a clear and honest picture of the position their home or business is in.

"The chancellor has previously likened broadband to the modern equivalent of what roads were in the 20th century, calling it the ‘network infrastructure that will make this country work’ and this is not hyperbole. Access to technology is a staple requirement and reliance on high-quality connectivity will only increase.

"Whilst there are slow improvements to the overall infrastructure, there are big improvements households can make to have a significant impact on their speeds now by knowing what they can have and shopping around for the best service.”

He gave his top tips on getting a better speed in your home:

Know your speed

The first thing you need to do is [https://www.broadbandchoices.co.uk/tools/speed-test|test your internet speed with a speed checker}. This will tell you how fast your internet connection really is. You can then use it again to test your speed when you've made your changes and see if there's any impact.

Secure your Wi-Fi

Make sure you put a password on your wifi and make sure it isn’t easy to guess to avoid your neighbours taking advantage of your wifi and slowing you down. Your router may already have a password set, most providers will now automatically supply one, but there will be an option to switch it to something easier to remember and share with those you don’t want to access it by going into your router settings.

Move your router

Contrary to what you might think, it is actually possible to Feng Shui a better signal. Whilst odds are we have all lifted our phones over our head in pursuit of better receptions, you are less likely to see people waving their router around. The rules are, it’s better to have it higher up and away from anything that might interfere with the signal – think things like baby monitors and microwaves. Try not to surround it by metal objects, and – bizarrely as it may sound – wifi can reflect, so keep them clear of mirrors and reflective surfaces. Thick walls are also a potential obstacle, with the denseness of the concrete itself, and any steel joists having a potential signal sapping effect.

Switch

If you find that your connection is still slow, switching to another provider is possibly the best solution. Companies should be able to do a line test and give you an indication of the speeds you can expect to see before you sign up - and if they don't deliver, you may have the right to cancel your contract without penalty.