Dragons’ Den star collaborates with Hastings business

A former Dragons’ Den star is to collaborate with a Hastings business on a collection of accessories for the UK and Chinese residential markets.

Kelly Hoppen MBE will be joining Focus SB, a small electrical wiring accessories company based in Hastings, on its debut collection of designer electrical wiring accessories.

Kelly Hoppen

Focus SB, which earlier this year signed a huge export deal with China, said formal contracts between the two were signed in June, following several meetings to discuss the potential of a partnership with the award winning designer.

Related stories:

Small Hastings firm signs ‘huge’ export deal with China

The partnership is expected to culminate in the launch of a collection in the first quarter of 2019.

The collaboration will see the launch of the first collection of electrical wiring accessories designed by the former Dragon, who is one of the most sought after interior designers in the world.

Kelly Hoppen said: “Interior fittings such as light switches and plug sockets are often not considered until the end of a project, but these details can add an extra touch and shouldn’t be overlooked. “The world of electrical wiring accessories is generally very conservative but I wanted to create something that would very much be part of the overall design, introducing jewellery-like details and alternative finishes.

“This collaboration with Focus SB introduces a new aesthetic to electrical fittings in a way we haven’t previously seen.”

Focus SB said the idea for the collaboration came about as a result of a brainstorming session between managing director Gary Stevens and the company’s new product development team.

Mr Stevens suggested the thinking should be stripped back to basics and instead of coming up with a plate finish in line with what the team thought everyone else might be doing, should focus on the company’s target market and take the lead from design trend influencers dictating the future of modern interiors.

Mr Stevens said: “We are all very excited about this partnership and the moment I first met with Kelly it was like a breath of fresh air and she was bursting with new ideas for what is a relatively conservative and mature product sector.

“We have seen some of the initial designs and they are fresh and new and we are looking forward to bringing them to life with a product launch expected early in 2019.”

See more:

Labour calls on Hastings MP Amber Rudd to sort out Universal Credit ‘mess’

Many in Hastings and Rother facing a lonely Christmas this year